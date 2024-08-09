Construction delays may postpone start of school for some Orange County students

As the final weekend of summer vacation winds down, some students in Orange County may have to wait a few extra days before heading back to class due to ongoing construction at their schools.

District officials have yet to provide an update on the opening status of Luminary Middle School and Howard Middle School. During an event this morning, no final decision was announced.

However, the district confirmed that students at both schools may be delayed in starting school. Luminary Middle School is a new facility, and the district said earlier this week that the final inspection process is required before the school can receive its certificate of occupancy.

MORE HEADLINES:

Howard Middle School has been renovating this summer, including a new gym and roof. It also needs its certificate of occupancy before it can open. The district is hopeful that both schools will be ready by Monday.

Parents have expressed hope for a smooth start to the school year. For parents of Howard Middle School students concerned about additional construction in the area, the Orlando Utilities Commission is upgrading the water main near East Robinson Street.

On Friday, the commission confirmed that the work should be completed before Monday and will not interfere with the school's opening. The district clarified that this construction is separate from the school renovations and is not affecting the school's readiness.