Sarah Boone murder trial: Florida woman representing herself wins request to remove handcuffs in court

Published  August 9, 2024
Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman who is representing herself in her murder trial will not be required to wear handcuffs in the courtroom. Boone is accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and leaving him to die.

On Monday, 46-year-old Sarah Boone filed a handwritten motion requesting "reasonable freedom in movement," asking to be "unshackled and unhandcuffed" to function more effectively during the trial.

The state opposed the motion, with courtroom security expressing concerns over Boone's history of violence and incidents of non-compliance at the jail. Two deputies were called to testify against the motion.

Boone cross-examined the deputies for the first time since taking on her own defense, though her questioning got off to a rocky start. Despite initial objections, both sides eventually reached an agreement.

The court granted Boone’s request to be unhandcuffed during hearings, allowing her to sit at the counsel’s table instead of the jury box. However, she will still be required to wear leg restraints during hearings, and during the trial, she will wear a "stun cuff" on her leg to prevent any escape attempts.