Authorities search for missing 7-year-old with autism in Deltona
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy with autism who ran away from his Deltona home.
The child, identified as "Charlie," was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday evening heading north on Stillwater Avenue. He was wearing a black T-shirt and white shorts.
According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Charlie is non-verbal and may be drawn to Christmas lights or bodies of water. He is also known to climb trees.
Deputies have launched an extensive search, enlisting additional resources to help locate him. A reverse 911 alert has been sent to area residents, and Charlie’s photo has been shared with local businesses.
Authorities urge anyone who sees Charlie to call 911 immediately.
