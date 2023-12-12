Arrests made in 2021 hit-and-run crash that claimed life of honeymooner visiting Florida, troopers say

Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection to a 2021 deadly hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach that left a honeymooner visiting Florida dead, according to an update from Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver, Megan Nichole Brannan – who turns 33 on Wednesday – was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing death and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury. Her passenger, Jeffrey Stephan Brannan II, 32, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2021 on the Interstate-95 entrance ramp from LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Megan Brannan's Dodge Charger was headed south on the entrance ramp while a Dodge Ram was driving south on I-95 approaching LPGA Boulevard, troopers said.

Photo: Orange County Jail

The Dodge Charger collided with the truck, but fled the scene after the crash, according to troopers.

The driver of the car that was hit, 29-year-old Chris Coffey, was transported to a local hospital where he died six days later.

FOX 35 reported at the time that he suffered life-threatening injuries, including a skull fracture and other brain injuries, his family said. The passenger, 27-year-old Mary Moore, was also transported at the time to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Photo: Allison Moore

The couple from Tennessee was celebrating their honeymoon in Florida, their family confirmed to FOX 35 at the time. The newlyweds were headed to Port Canaveral to board a cruise ship.

"The crazy thing is, it was a brand new, giant truck. It was a huge truck. The fact that whatever happened, was able to flip that truck so much. I think they flipped around 10 times around there. And hit a pole," Moore's sister Allison told FOX 35 back in 2021.

Troopers continued to investigate the crash, which revealed the driver of the car that fled the scene. They obtained a signed warrant for the driver and passenger of that car, identified as Megan and Jeffrey Brannan.

Megan Brannan was booked into the Volusia County Jail, where she remains in custody on $75,000 bond, while Jeffrey Brannan was booked into the Orange County Jail, where he remains on $50,000 bond.