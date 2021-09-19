Newlywed critically injured in hit-and-run crash dies, family says

A man who was visiting Florida with his wife for their honeymoon has died after troopers said that a car collided with their vehicle, causing brain injuries and a skull fracture.

Chris Coffey and Mary Moore were newlyweds from Tennessee and had just arrived in Florida for their honeymoon, relatives confirmed to FOX 35. The two were heading to board a cruise ship out of Port Canaveral when the incident occurred last Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a white-colored Dodge Charger was merging onto southbound I-95 from LPGA Boulevard and into southbound traffic when it collided with the newlywed's car. This collision caused their vehicle to overturn, injuring Chris. The Charger fled the scene.

Chris suffered life-threatening injuries as he fractured his skull and obtained brain injuries from the crash, Mary’s sister, Allison Moore, said.

"The crazy thing is, it was a brand new, giant truck. It was a huge truck. The fact that whatever happened, was able to flip that truck so much. I think they flipped around 10 times around there. And hit a pole," Allison added.

On Saturday, the family of the newlyweds confirmed that Chris has passed away from his injuries.

A GoFundMe page was established to help with finances during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, troopers continue to search for the vehicle responsible. They identified it as a white Hemi Dodge Charger with heavy left front-end damage. It's said to be a new model car that has a painted black-colored rear spoiler.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the white-colored Dodge Charger or its driver is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (407) 737-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

