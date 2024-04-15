Arrested Orlando shooting suspect was nabbed 2 days prior for allegedly threatening trooper

The Orlando Police Department made an arrest Monday in connection to a shooting that killed one man and injured six others. That same woman was nabbed two days prior for allegedly threatening a trooper while her son was getting arrested in Seminole County.

Shamika Rose Stubbs-Peterson was charged with burglary of an occupied conveyance with battery, false reports to law enforcement during a capital felony investigation, false information to law enforcement during an investigation, and battery in connection to the Feb. 28 incident on Ironwedge Drive.

That night, police responded to the 3300 block of Ironwedge Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers found seven victims who sustained gunshot wounds. One of them – identified as 21-year-old Jerry Dawn Williams III – was pronounced dead, while the others were transported to the hospital. At the time, police said they were in stable condition and were expected to survive.

The next day, police arrested Wayne Anthony Grant Jr., 30, and charged him with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police said the incident began with a confrontation between two parties at about 3 p.m. earlier that day in the same location. The argument stemmed from a vehicle not being returned by the mutually agreed-upon date, police said.

Two days before this incident, on Feb. 26, Stubbs-Peterson was arrested in an unrelated incident in Seminole County involving her son.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper clocked a vehicle driving about 100 mph on Interstate 4 and tried to pull them over. That driver – later identified as 22-year-old Markeis D'Aundre Stubbs – got off I-4, went over the median on County Road 46A and fled the trooper who was trying to pull him over, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Stubbs then allegedly ran a red light, made a U-turn and got back onto I-4 where he was observed swerving at speeds of over 130 mph. When Stubbs exited onto a rest area, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked semi-truck, troopers said. He's then accused of fleeing on foot, leaving injured passengers inside the crashed and disabled vehicle.

He was eventually captured by troopers, who also discovered a gun, ammo and four grams of weed inside the car, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Markeis D'Aundre Stubbs (Credit: Seminole County Jail)

Stubbs was charged with resisting officers without violence, driving without a valid license, hit-and-run involving injury, aggravated fleeing from police with injury or damage, and reckless driving.

During the investigation, Stubbs-Peterson arrived at the crash scene, telling troopers her "kid" was in the car and wanted to know more about what happened. Troopers told her that no one was severely injured and the crime scene was still active. She was asked to leave the scene as troopers tried to identify the passengers inside the semi-truck, but she allegedly became "verbally abusive" and made verbal threats toward the trooper's family.

"Wait until I find your kids," she allegedly told the trooper, according to an arrest report. While she was being transported to the Seminole County Jail, she "spontaneously uttered' that she didn't say that, but he was her daughter in the passenger seat.

Stubbs-Peterson was arrested and charged with making threats to a law enforcement officer. The charges were dropped on March 15, court records show.

Court information for Stubbs-Peterson's arrest on Monday was not immediately available.

The 40-year-old woman has a criminal history dating back several years, with charges including animal cruelty, driving with a suspended license, interfering with school administration functions, drug possession, theft and misuse of 911, according to Orange County court records.