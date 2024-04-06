Man dead after being shot at Orlando gas station, deputies say

A man is dead after being shot at a gas station on South Orange Blossom Trail Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a Speedway gas station at 9520 South Orange Blossom Trail due to a shooting, a press release stated. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s, now identified as Carlos Henry Bethel, with a gunshot wound, deputies said. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. At this time, no further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.



