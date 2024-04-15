Man breaks into Florida home because he thought his dog was barking inside, police say

article

A man was taken to jail on multiple charges after he reportedly broke into a Florida home to get his "dog", police said.

Jenung Marenah, 32, was arrested by Port Orange police on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, providing a false name to law enforcement, in addition to an open warrant for reckless driving.

According to police, at 4:19 a.m. Monday, homeowners at a residence on E Hensel Hill Road reported an unknown man, later identified as Marenah, breaking into their home and abducting their pet dog.

The homeowners told police that the man claimed he walked from South Daytona looking for his stolen Black pitbull. Marenah reportedly heard the homeowner's yellow Labrador barking inside the home as he walked through their backyard and proceeded to break in, officials said.

Officers later found Marenah walking near the home less than 15 minutes later. Police said he initially gave them a fake name. They later found he had an open warrant for reckless driving in Volusia County.