Volusia County high school student ran away from school after he was caught vaping in bathroom, deputies say

A 15-year-old high school student was charged after he escaped from campus Wednesday morning after he was caught vaping in the bathroom, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The boy was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia after the incident that unfolded at Deltona High School.

In his run from campus, he left the vape behind which tested positive for the presence of THC and fentanyl, deputies said.

Deputies found the student at his home where he was charged.

This is a developing story.