Orlando man flashes gun at son's football game after parents said their son was better than his, police say

An Orlando man was arrested for allegedly flashing a gun during his son's youth football game after arguing with parents in the stands who said their son was better than his, according to police.

Quan Isom was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on a school campus, careless exhibition of a weapon/firearm on school campus and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Leesburg High School, where his son was playing in a Pop Warner football game while a school-sanctioned homecoming event was also going on, the affidavit states.

Police were dispatched to the high school after several callers said a man had a gun on campus and was threatening people. Officers were able to find the man's car based on the description from callers and conducted a traffic stop in the school's back parking lot.

A woman, identified as Isom's wife, was in the driver's seat while Isom was sitting in the passenger seat. The woman said his husband did have a gun, but it was placed back underneath the driver's seat at the time of the traffic stop, police said. Because of this, Isom was asked to step out of the car, but he grew uncooperative.

Isom allegedly threatened to kill the K-9 on the scene and also didn't follow officers' orders to get on the ground. Police had to escort Isom to the ground to detain him, the affidavit said.

The wife said they were watching their son's youth football game when Isom started arguing with parents about their children, according to police. One parent apparently told Isom their son was better than his, so he became upset and went to his pickup truck to grab his gun, the affidavit said. The truck was parked near the exit and several people said they saw him go and allegedly grab the gun and stick it in his waistband.

Parents fled the area shortly after.

Isom was seen carelessly and openly displaying the gun at the youth football game, police said. His wife told him to calm down and they were on their way off the school's campus when they were stopped by police, she said.

The wife added that she was the one driving the car because Isom was drunk, police said. The affidavit said police found two beer bottles and a bottle of whiskey in the car, alongside an EAA .357 caliber revolver with four rounds of .38 special ammo in the cylinder under the seat.

"The condition of the firearm was ready to fire a round due to the location of the rounds in the cylinder," police said.

A criminal history check revealed Isom has 11 prior felony convictions and should not be in the possession of a gun, police said.

He was placed into custody and was medically cleared before being transported to the Lake County Jail.

Isom is scheduled to appear in court on the morning of Oct. 30.