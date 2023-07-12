Florida city looking to elect its first-ever dog mayor

Apopka is looking for a new mayor, but it's not what you think.

Residents are looking to elect the city's first Honorary Dog Mayor – and voting is underway now.

The Apopka City Council is reportedly behind the campaign that's sponsored by local farm Kasheta Farms, according to the Apopka Dog Mayor website.

"This K9 extravaganza promotes healthy and heartwarming fun while connecting dog-loving neighbors, strangers, pet rescue facilities, veterinarians, local pet-centric businesses, and everyone in between," the website said. "As part of this honorary mayoral program, each candidate running for office will nominate a local (central FL) pet rescue facility to donate a portion of their collected proceeds."

To be put into the running, dogs must be residents of Apopka, must select a Central Florida pet rescue center to support during the campaign, must submit proof of obedience training, must pay a $50 candidacy fee and must present a valid rabies vaccine.

The window for nominations finished at the end of June, but five pups made it to the next round: the big race. Here's a look at the pups who made it this far:

Kobe: 8-year-old Siberian Husky-Alaskan Malamute, supporting Husky Haven of Florida

Murphy: 3-year-old Basset-Dachshund, supporting Suncoast Basset Rescue

Asher: 10-year-old Border Collie, supporting Second Chance Animal Rescue & Sanctuary

Lola Bear: 1-year, 7-month-old Sable German Shepherd, supporting Bully Up Rescue

Jarvis: 9-year-old Australian Shepherd, supporting C.A.R.E. Foundation

Check out more info about the candidates here.

The winning dog will "fulfill their mayoral duties" for a year. Some of those responsibilities include:

Promoting the City of Apopka

Supporting Apopka City Commissioners in their projects

Attending community events

Accepting invitations for official visits including ribbon cuttings and hospital visits

Speaking out on behalf of animals in Apopka

Advocating for support of local pet rescue facilities and the creation of more pet-friendly spots in Apopka

Runners-up are still in the picture, with commissioner seat titles and a few other duties to take care of – the kind that doesn't require a dog waste bag.

To earn the public's vote, dogs in the running will make special appearances at community events and advocate for their chosen pet rescue facility.

Voting starts August 2 and culminates on Election Day on August 5, where the votes will be tallied and the city's first dog mayor will be revealed.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the City of Apopka.