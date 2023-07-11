Dogs now allowed on stretch of Ormond Beach after county leaders pass ordinance

The Volusia County Council voted Tuesday to allow dogs on Ormond Beach in a new pilot program.

The dog-friendly stretch of Ormond Beach will be between Rockerfeller Drive and Milsap Road, an area that Florida wildlife officials said would have the least impact on current wildlife.

There will be a set of rules all dog owners must follow in order to bring their dogs to the beach:

Your dog must be vaccinated

Dog owners must pick up after their dog

Owners must keep their dog away from wildlife

You must have a leash for your dog

They also plan to hire a wildlife officer to enforce these rules. With signage and 26 waste stations put in place, the county said there will be no excuse to not throw away dog waste.

Between salaries and equipment, the cost for this dog beach is at least $80,000, but the county said it was granted $100,000 from a private company.