New Florida State Attorney Andrew Bain makes 2 changes in letter sent to staff: Read the memo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell from her position Wednesday morning, and appointed Andrew Bain, a judge in the Ninth Circuit Court, as the new state attorney for that office.

"My goals as state attorney are to restore order and restore the faith in the law," Bain said during a press conference alongside DeSantis, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, and other county and state leaders. "Restore our public trust, restore our relationship with our fellow partner, justice partners in law enforcement, and to create last longing to create lasting relationships for local service agencies and nonprofits that are here to help serve our community."

Bain also sent a memo to his staff outlining the transition and the next steps. FOX 35 received a copy of the memo via a public records request. You can read the full letter below.

"There will be many changes in the months ahead, and I will be seeking input regarding those changes from many of you. These changes are being made to enhance the safety of our communities and increase the productivity of the office. My goals as State Attorney are to restore law and order, public trust, and relationships with local law enforcement," he wrote.

He made two immediate changes:

"effective immediately, I am rescinding the catch and release policy that has been in place for far too long."

"until I evaluate their effectiveness, I am immediately suspending all state attorney created diversion programs other than pretrial diversion through state or county probation."

He ended the letter with: Thank you for your ongoing professionalism and service during this transition. I am confident the team will rise to the occasion. We will be prosecutors that partner with local law enforcement, advocate for victims, and never put ourselves above the law.

Gov. DeSantis said he suspended Worrell for neglect of duty and incompetence.

"Worrell’s practices and policies have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, thereby endangering the innocent civilians of Orange and Osceola counties," he said in a statement.

In her own response, Worrell said DeSantis was a "weak dictator" and that her suspension was politically motivated, alleging he needed press coverage for his presidential campaign.

Who is Andrew Bain?

Bain started his legal career in the 9th judicial circuit.

He previously served as an assistant state attorney in the 9th judicial circuit under State Attorney Jeffrey L. Ashton from 2013 to 2020.

In 2020, DeSantis appointed him to the Orange County bench as a judge – where he most recently served – to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Nancy Clark.

He received his law degree from Florida A&M University College of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami.

While at UM, Bain was a football standout for the Hurricanes as an offensive lineman.

Bain is from Pompano Beach, Florida, and currently resides in Orlando.

Dear Team,

Today was as unexpected to me as it has been for you, but I’m happy to be home again. I want to ask you for your patience as I evaluate the needs of our office. Effective as of this morning, you are authorized to continue exercising your duties under my authority as State Attorney. With your help, I have full confidence in a successful transition. First, I want to ask for patience as I evaluate the needs of our office. There will be many changes in the months ahead, and I will be seeking input regarding those changes from many of you. These changes are being made to enhance the safety of our communities and increase the productivity of the office. My goals as State Attorney are to restore law and order, public trust, and relationships with local law enforcement.

To achieve these goals, effective immediately, I am rescinding the catch and release policy that has been in place for far too long. We must return to the principle of prosecutorial discretion, one that relies on a thorough analysis of each case’s facts and the laws of Florida. It does our community no good to prosecute a case without intent to stop illegal activity or at minimum, place the defendant on a path to not reoffend.

Additionally, until I evaluate their effectiveness, I am immediately suspending all state attorney created diversion programs other than pretrial diversion through state or county probation. I encourage you all to use the community problem solving courts, including drug court, mental health court, and veterans court, when contemplating case resolutions.

Our job is to hold those that violate the law accountable for their actions according to law. We are not here to judge them as evil, but to prosecute their choices and administer justice. I will advocate on your behalf to our legislative leaders to provide robust tools to better handle our cases, however we must continue to do our best to protect and prevent further harm to our community.

By being balanced, fair, and just, the 9th Judicial Circuit will have and train the very best prosecutors in Florida. Greatness only comes through practice and hard work, and I am honored to lead this office to achieve that goal. My door will always be open to any of you and our conversations will remain privileged and confidential unless you indicate otherwise.

Thank you for your ongoing professionalism and service during this transition. I am confident the team will rise to the occasion. We will be prosecutors that partner with local law enforcement, advocate for victims, and never put ourselves above the law.

I look forward to working with you all.

Sincerely,

Andrew Bain

State Attorney Ninth Judicial Circuit