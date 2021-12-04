American Airlines flight diverted to Orlando due to 'possible mechanical issue'

article

A flight headed to North Carolina from West Palm Beach, Florida had to be diverted to Orlando because of a possible mechanical issue.

According to American Airlines website, Flight 1845 left West Palm Beach on Saturday morning headed to Charlotte, North Carolina. The flight information was then updated to say the plane was being diverted to Orlando International Airport.

American Airlines released the following statement to FOX 35 News:

"American Airlines flight 1845 with service from Palm Beach (PBI) to Charlotte (CLT) diverted to Orlando due to a possible mechanical issue. The aircraft landed safely and without incident at 12:55 pm local time and taxied to the gate. Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft and we are working to get our customers on their way as quickly as possible.

We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

The airline says there are no reported injuries to any customers or crew.

