FHP: Man shot while driving on I-4 in Volusia County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a man was shot while driving on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Volusia County.

Troopers say the 21-year-old victim was traveling westbound on I-4 in Volusia County in a white 2018 Toyota Rav 4 early Saturday when an unknown vehicle shot at his car and he was struck.

The victim drove home and he was taken to the hospital in Deltona by his mother.

MORE NEWS: Police: Officers shoot, kill armed man on Florida Institute of Technology campus

During their investigation, FHP found 3 bullet holes in the victim's vehicle. He was reportedly struck on the left side and remains in the hospital, in stable condition.

The victim was unable to provide a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle.

| SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 35 ON YOUTUBE |

The case is under investigation.

Watch FOX 35 News for updates. Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android