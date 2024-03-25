WATCH: Alligator swims past Florida kayaking tour

If you ever take a kayak tour of the Silver River in Marion County, odds are you may see a long-time native alligator.

Ilissa Tate, owner of Wet Rabbit Kayaks, was conducting a tour at the Ocala spring on Sunday morning when the group came across a mama alligator as she took a peaceful swim past the kayakers.

Tate captured underwater video of the large reptile as it glided through the spring using its long and powerful tail.

Alligators often spend the majority of their time in the water. Most times they spend their time just floating in the water, but they can also swim at the surface or below.