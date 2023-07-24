All students at Orange County Public Schools to get free meals starting this year

Orange County Public Schools announced Monday they would offer free meals to all students in the 2023-24 school year.

This marks the first school year OCPS is implementing the new meals provision.

"We believe every student deserves access to healthy and nutritious meals regardless of socioeconomic status," the district said on its website, adding that it would implement the Community Eligibility Provision for all students.

This applies to all students at all existing OCPS schools for all school meals, including breakfast and lunch. Students will have the opportunity to choose three to five menu items that fall into the main food groups – protein, grain, vegetable, fruit and milk. If three to five items aren't selected, the student will be charged an à la carte price.

For breakfast and lunch, students must choose a ½ cup of fruit or veggies as one of the minimum of three items.

While students get their first meal at no charge, they have the option to buy more food if they wish. That's $1.35 or $1.90 for breakfast and lunch at elementary schools, respectively, and $1.75 and $2.75 for breakfast and lunch middle and high schools, respectively.

Click here for more information and to see a list of breakfast and lunch menu items offered at your school.

What other Central Florida public schools offer free breakfast and lunch?

Spokespeople for school districts around Central Florida confirmed the following to FOX 35 News about their free food offerings for students in the 2023-24 school year: