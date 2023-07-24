When does tax-free week start in Florida? What you need to know about the back-to-school sales tax holiday

Tax-free season is back in Florida!

The 2023 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is in full swing in the Sunshine State.

Florida's tax holiday comes as national chains like Target, Office Depot, Best Buy, and Kohl’s have already announced back-to-school sales. Some of these included ongoing discount programs for students and teachers.

"Most of our retailers offer extra sales, on top of the tax breaks. So, it’s a great time to take advantage, save a few dollars on tax and hopefully see sales from our local retailers as well," said Scott Shalley, president of the Florida Retail Federation.

Here's everything you need to know as you prep for the 2023-24 school year:

When is no-tax week in Florida?

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts Monday, June 24.

How long is tax-free in Florida?

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday ends Sunday, August 6.

Is there another tax-free week?

A second Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will start January 1-14, 2024.

Is tax-free weekend online?

Yes.

Eligible items are exempt from sales tax when the order is accepted, even if the delivery is made after the holiday ends.

Does Amazon do tax-free weekend?

According to Amazon, sales tax holidays may be applied to sales sold by Amazon, including marketplace sellers. But tax might be added to items if they do not qualify.

What can you buy during tax-free week?

Here's a list of eligible tax-free items:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

What doesn't apply during the sales tax holiday?

The sales tax holiday doesn't apply to:

Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100

Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

Books that are not otherwise exempt

Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

Rentals of any eligible items

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport

When do we go back to school?

Here's a look at the first day of public school around Central Florida:

Orange County: Thursday, August 10

Seminole County: Thursday, August 10

Brevard County: Thursday, August 10

Volusia County: Monday, August 14

Marion County: Thursday, August 10

Lake County: Thursday, August 10

What is the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday?

The Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday lets Florida residents buy qualifying recreation and outdoor items and admissions to entertainment and cultural events exempt from tax.

The sales tax holiday started on May 29 and runs through September 4.

Click here for more information.