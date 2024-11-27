AJ Owens family to hold a virtual news conference following the 25 year sentencing of Susan Lorincz

The family of Ajike "AJ" Owens is set to hold a virtual press conference after Susan Lorincz was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison in the fatal shooting of "AJ", her neighbor, in 2023.

According to the press release, "This case has highlighted the racial disparities often perpetuated by such laws and has become a critical moment in the call for systemic reform".

The family and their representatives will share a special announcement about the next steps in their advocacy, according to the release.

The virtual press conference is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on FOX35.com and the FOX Local app.

Lorincz, 60, was convicted in August of killing Ajike "A.J." Owens, 35, by firing a single shot from her .380-caliber handgun in June 2023.

Lorincz sentenced to 25 years in prison

During sentencing, Fifth Circuit Judge Robert Hodges opted for a slightly lesser term than the maximum of 30 years.

"The shooting was completely unnecessary in this case," Hodges said during an afternoon hearing. "The shooting, I find, was based more in anger than in fear."

Lorincz read a statement in court that included an apology to the victim's family, "I so wish I could go back and change things so she was still here," Lorincz said. "I never intended to kill anyone."

Owens' family originally wanted Lorincz to be charged with second-degree murder, but when she was convicted of manslaughter the family hoped for the maximum sentence.

What happened on June 2, 2023?

On June 2, 2023, Lorincz called 911, complaining about kids who were playing in a field next to her apartment. Right before making the call, Lorincz had been videotaping the kids playing outside.

Witnesses said she threw roller skates at them and swung an umbrella toward them.

Lorincz told the 911 dispatcher the young children had threatened her, and she was scared for her life.

Owens went over to confront Lorincz at her unit. Her oldest son was one of the kids playing in the field, and he had told his mother about Lorincz's actions.

Several witnesses testified that Owens was banging on the door hard and yelling loudly and angrily.

Lorincz said she thought Owens was going to kill her, but she was standing inside her home with a door between them.

Instead of going into another room or calling the police again, Lorincz grabbed a gun from her bedroom and shot through the door – not knowing if anyone else was present or if Ajike Owens was armed.

Owens died from the gunshot wound.

One of Owens' sons was nearby and watched as she was shot and killed.



