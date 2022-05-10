Adreian Payne death: Suspect thought Payne had a gun before shooting him dead, report states

The man accused of killing former Orlando Magic player Adreian Payne told 911 that he thought Payne had a gun the night they got into an argument, prompting the deadly shooting, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant.

Lawrence Dority, 29, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder and booked into the Orange County Jail.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened early Monday on Egret Shores Drive. Investigators said the deadly incident was captured on a doorbell security video.

In the video, deputies said you can hear a woman screaming, "Get in the house. Go in the house. Oh my God!" The woman, claiming to be the victim's mother, calls 911. "Please help me! Help me! He shot my son dead! Please help me! I don’t know the address, I don’t know. He shot him. He just died, please help me!

RELATED: Adreian Payne death: Doorbell video appears to capture audio of deadly shooting in Orlando

A new report released by the sheriff's office on Tuesday details the events of the night that led up to the fatal shooting.

Courtesy: Orlando Magic

CHICAGO, USA - DECEMBER 20: Adreian Payne (33) of Orlando Magic in action during an NBA basketball match between Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic at United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States on December 20, 2017. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Ana Expand

According to the report, the father of Dority drove Dority and his son to the home to drop them off around 1:30 a.m. There was an unknown vehicle parked in the road and Dority walked over to speak to the driver. The report states that the driver was "very tall, possibly 7-feet" and that Dority "appeared to be intimidated based on the size difference and Dority's stance," according to Dority's father.

RELATED: Adreian Payne, former Orlando Magic player, shot and killed in Florida, deputies say

Dority's father reportedly saw Dority go inside the home and then heard a shot but did not know where it came from, the report states. The father went over to the victim, identified as Payne, in the car and saw he was injured.

Payne was rushed to AdventHealth Hospital East but was later pronounced dead.

Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

The report states that Dority contacted 911 after the shooting and told the dispatcher, "This man tried coming to my house, he cut around my block, and he tried shooting me." The report goes on to say that Dority said, "he act like he got a gun, and I shot him," and "he reached for his gun, I ran inside my house and I shot him."

Dority reportedly told officials that he interpreted Payne's presence at his home as a threat. He also reportedly said that Payne had moved his hand toward his waistband and that he saw the "shape of a gun" before Payne allegedly told him "I'll smoke you bra." Dority explained that he was "protecting his family and protecting his home" and believes shooting Payne was justified.

The report states that Payne was not armed and no firearm was found in his vehicle.

Advertisement

Dority will appear in Orange County court on Tuesday.