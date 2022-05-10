Adreian Payne death: Doorbell video appears to capture audio of deadly shooting in Orlando

New doorbell video appears to capture the moment a single gunshot is heard and the frantic moments after former Orlando Magic player Adreian Payne was killed. **Warning: Video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised.**

The man accused of shooting and killing Payne will appear in Orange County court on Tuesday.

Just moments before the shooting took place early Monday, an argument is heard on a doorbell video provided exclusively to FOX 35 News. Then there is the sound of the deadly gunshot, followed by two people running along Egret Shores Drive.

Courtesy: Orlando Magic

A woman is then heard screaming. That woman claimed to be Payne’s mother who called 911.

"Please help me, help me. He shot my son dead. Help me! I don’t know the address. He shot him. He just died. Please help me!"

Orange County Sheriff's deputies say 30-year-old Payne was shot and killed. Orlando Magic spokesperson confirmed he played for the team back in 2017. Payne also played for the Timberwolves, and in college at Michigan State.

Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say the shooter, 29-year-old Lawrence Ortiz, stayed on scene and was arrested for first-degree murder.

After learning of Payne's death, the Orlando Magic tweeted out their condolences, saying the team is "saddened to learn of the tragic death of Adreian Payne. Adreian was a two-way player that appeared in five games with Orlando during the 2017-18 season, and also spent time with the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

