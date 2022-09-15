Expand / Collapse search

Daytona woman, 89, recalls moment giant tree fell on her home: 'I thought it had killed me'

Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach woman is speaking out about a terrifying experience when a massive tree fell on her home nearly crushing her. 

Katie Speed, 89, said she had just woken for the day when she heard a loud noise. An oak tree in her front yard had fallen directly on top of her bedroom.

"All of a sudden, I heard this bang," she said. "I didn’t know what to do. I thought it had killed me." 

The tree just missed her, but trapped her inside the home. 

Speed, known as Momma K, said neighbors tried to pull her out but weren’t able to. Firefighters had to remove her carefully.

"He said OK, don’t worry, just sit still right now," she said. A woman of faith, Speed said it’s clear it wasn’t her time to go.

"That’s why I sing and pray each and every day of my life. He wasn’t ready for me to come, yet," she said.

The home is more than 100 years old. Wednesday, city workers posted red signs labeling it a condemned property.