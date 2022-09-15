U-Haul repossesses couple's rental believing it was abandoned at Clearwater hotel, dumps all belongings inside

A St. Louis couple was in the process of moving to Riverview when their U-Haul, carrying all their belongings, disappeared from a Clearwater hotel parking lot. Now they say it turned out U-Haul took it, believing it was abandoned, and dumped all their belongings that were inside.

Stan Brown and his wife packed all of their possessions into a U-Haul truck and drove it down from St. Louis to Tampa at the end of August. They couldn’t move into the new home until the first weekend of September.

In the meantime, they stayed at their snowbird apartment and paid to park the truck in the parking lot at the Holiday Inn on Ulmerton Road in Clearwater.

But when they went to retrieve it on Sept. 4, the truck was gone. It had everything they own inside, from clothes to furniture to irreplaceable family mementos. They reported to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office that the truck was stolen.

On Wednesday, U-Haul contacted the Browns — one day after FOX 13 reported their initial story. According to Brown, the company told him they thought the truck was abandoned, so they picked it up. They then emptied out all of the couple's belongings and transported them to a dump.

It's unclear how the mix-up happened because Brown did have the truck rented out for the next few days, he said. The family is now working with the company to try and recover some of their items.

Meanwhile, Brown and his wife moved into their home in Riverview — without any of the items that were initially in the truck.

"All of our furniture. All of our kitchenware. All of our clothes," Brown told FOX 13 on Tuesday. "It’s been tough. It’s been especially tough on my wife. It’s been emotional for her. It is for me too."