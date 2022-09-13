Florida woman nearly crushed by tree smashing through roof of Daytona Beach home

A woman laying in bed was nearly crushed by a large oak tree that came crashing through her Daytona Beach home on Tuesday morning. Firefighters say she rolled out of the way with just seconds to spare.

This happened on Fulton Street on Tuesday morning.

Video and photos from FOX 35 News reporter Amanda McKenzie shows the tree smashed through the roof of the home.

Firefighters said the woman inside was laying in bed when the tree came crashing through the roof. She had to roll off the bed and onto the floor to avoid being crushed by the tree by just seconds. She was trapped until firefighters arrived. Officials said she had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Daytona Beach firefighters say the 102-year-old home is a total loss.