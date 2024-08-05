70 pounds of cocaine valued at over $1 million washes up in Florida Keys

Stream FOX 35 News

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said suspected cocaine with a total weight of approximately 70 pounds was found on Sunday afternoon near a pier in Islamorada, Florida.

The package was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol, which estimates the drugs to have a street value of over $1 million. A good Samaritan discovered the 25 packages and contacted the authorities.

Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine (70 lbs.) onto a beach in the Florida Keys. Good Samaritan discovered the drugs & contacted authorities. U.S. Border Patrol seized the drugs, which have a street value of over $1 million dollars.

Debby made landfall about 7 a.m. Monday as a Category 1 storm in Steinhatchee in Taylor County. As forecast, it produced large amounts of rain and storm surge without packing catastrophic winds. The system slowed once overland and inched across the Georgia border at 7 mph in a north-northeast direction.

Debby had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph at landfall and was downgraded to a tropical storm by 11 a.m. as it moved slowly across North Florida. While additional weakening was expected, tropical storm warnings were issued for numerous areas, including Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Duval, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, and Union counties.

At least four deaths were attributed to the storm, with two in Dixie County and one in Hillsborough County involving vehicle crashes, officials said. In Levy County, a teen died after a tree crashed through the roof of a mobile home.

About 250,000 utility customers had power outages on Monday afternoon, and electricity had been restored to 322,000 customers.