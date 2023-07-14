7-foot alligator attacks Florida man who was out for a walk: deputies

A Florida man was attacked by a nearly 7-foot alligator while he was out for a walk, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

The man in Naples was walking at the Forest Glen Golf & Country Club on Jungle Plum Drive shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday when the gator appeared, officials said. The animal came up to the man and bit him in the leg.

He was transported via helicopter to a local hospital for treatment after a deputy rendered first aid. His current condition remains unknown.

As to where the gator is now, a trapper was able to locate it with help from a Collier County Sheriff's Office deputy, who saw the 6-foot-9 female gator heading toward a nearby lake. It was removed from the community.

Photo: Collier County Sheriffs Office

It's unclear if the alligator had a nest near where the attack happened, officials said.

This time of year is alligator mating season. The animals are most active between dusk and dawn, and they're often spotted near bodies of water and vegetation in areas where they could have a nest.

MORE GATOR NEWS :

What to do to reduce the chances of conflict with alligators

The FWC provided the following safety tips when it comes to coming into contact and preventing conflicts with alligators:

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water's edge

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet

Never feed an alligator (it's illegal – and dangerous)

If you're concerned about an alligator, contact FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.