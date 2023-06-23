Unexpected alligator visit interrupts Florida woman's pool day: deputies

A Florida woman was surprised to find an alligator swimming in her pool earlier this week in Pinellas County, deputies said.

The woman told officials she was getting ready to take a dip in the pool Monday when she noticed a gator "cooling off" in the water, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department shared on Facebook.

Deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials were able to safely remove the gator from her pool and transport it to a safe area.

"Here in FL, you do the stingray shuffle in the gulf and before hitting the pool you do the gator check. It's a part of life," officials wrote on Facebook.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

What to do to reduce the chances of conflict with alligators

The FWC provided the following safety tips when it comes to coming into contact and preventing conflicts with alligators:

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water's edge

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet

Never feed an alligator (it's illegal – and dangerous)

If you're concerned about an alligator, contact FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.