Unexpected alligator visit interrupts Florida woman's pool day: deputies
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman was surprised to find an alligator swimming in her pool earlier this week in Pinellas County, deputies said.
The woman told officials she was getting ready to take a dip in the pool Monday when she noticed a gator "cooling off" in the water, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department shared on Facebook.
Deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials were able to safely remove the gator from her pool and transport it to a safe area.
"Here in FL, you do the stingray shuffle in the gulf and before hitting the pool you do the gator check. It's a part of life," officials wrote on Facebook.
Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
MORE GATOR NEWS:
- 13-year-old Florida boy shares how he survived alligator attack
- Florida alligator appears to pose in hilarious photo
- Massive crocodile puts up epic fight while being pulled from Florida swimming pool
What to do to reduce the chances of conflict with alligators
The FWC provided the following safety tips when it comes to coming into contact and preventing conflicts with alligators:
- Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator
- Keep pets on a leash and away from the water's edge
- Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet
- Never feed an alligator (it's illegal – and dangerous)
If you're concerned about an alligator, contact FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.