Massive alligator surprises guests on boat tour in hilarious video

A hilarious, wild video showing an alligator surprising guests' boat is making the rounds on social media.

Camille Lease, who took the viral video, said it happened while she and her mother were taking a tour of the bayou with Arthur’s Airboat Tours in Des Allemands, Louisiana.

According to Lease, the tour guide knew the 12-foot alligator named Brutus was going to make a surprise guest appearance, but she and her mom had no idea.

"Is at your feet," the guide is heard telling the two as Brutus stuck his head out of the water and onto the boat.

"Oh God! God! No!" That's scary! That's scary as s***!", they could be heard screaming before bursting into laughter.

"At first I was thinking my mom was overreacting a bit, but when she moved, and I was now the closest one to him, I could see why she was scared!" Lease told FOX 35 News in a statement.

Video showed the guide politely pushing the seemingly smiling gator back into the water.

Lease shared the video on TikTok where it has since received over 700,000 likes and 13,000 and thousands of comments.

"He was like dang, okay… I was just giving y’all a friendly hello," one commenter wrote. "He's smilinggggg, why is this so cute lol?," another said.