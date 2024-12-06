5 Orlando nightclubs close amid challenges of doing business downtown

Five nightclubs in downtown Orlando have closed their doors in the past year, the latest blow to the area’s nightlife scene.

The clubs — Cahoots, Chillers, High Tide, and Irish Shannon’s on Church Street, along with Ember on Central Boulevard — were operated by Church Street Entertainment, which has ceased operations.

The City of Orlando confirmed the business owners withdrew their after-midnight alcohol sale permits last month, further signaling the end of these venues. Downtown Orlando now has approximately 134 bars and restaurants, a number chipped away by these closures.

Earlier this year, iconic establishments Hamburger Mary’s and Persimmon Hollow Brewery also shuttered. City leaders and business owners attribute the trend to several factors, including stricter regulations for downtown bars, additional late-night permitting requirements, high operational costs, parking challenges, and safety concerns following a deadly mass shooting last month.

"I’ve met with a multitude of staff members over the last week to talk about this because there are these rumors that we want to close downtown. That’s not right," said District 5 Commissioner Shan Rose.

Rose said the city wants to ensure the entire downtown entertainment area thrives, with nightclubs and businesses where people can relax after work. She emphasized the city’s commitment to collaborating with club owners and implementing long-term safety measures to reassure patrons.

Despite the closures, the nightclub owners appear to maintain an active business license, leaving open the possibility of future endeavors.

