4th TSA agent at Orlando International Airport tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that another security officer at the Orlando International Airport (OIA) has tested positive for coronavirus.

There have now been four reported positive coronavirus cases amongst TSA officers at OIA. One other airport worker, a contract employee at a car rental agency, also tested positive for COVID-19.

TSA said that the newest patient is quarantined and resting at home. Other TSA officers who work the same shift and may have come in contact with the officer in the last 14 days have been alerted about the situation so they can take action as appropriate.

“Security screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Orange County Department of Health to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public," TSA said on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, there are 830 total positive coronavirus cases in Florida. Of those, 768 are Florida residents and 62 are non-Florida residents isolated in Florida. 29 of those cases are in Orange County, where OIA is located.

The U.S. Department of State has issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory, advising Americans to "avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19." They advise that U.S. citizens outside of the country arrange for an immediate return to the states unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.

IF YOU FEEL SICK

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose, or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus, so avoiding exposure is crucial. The department advises the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The CDC said that they do not recommend that healthy people wear facemasks. They should only be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people taking care of someone in close settings.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida. For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

