TSA confirms 3rd case of COVID-19 at Orlando International Airport

UPDATE: On Friday, the TSA also confirmed a third positive case of COVID-19 regarding a security officer at OIA.

According to officials, the worker's last day was March 16 at the east checkpoint between the hours of 4 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Visit the agency's website to see all of the positive COVID-19 cases regarding its workers.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed on Friday that a second security officer who works at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

TSA officials say the officer is resting at home.

Employees who came into contact with the officer during the last 14 days have been notified and provided instruction on what to do next, according to a statement released by TSA.

It went on to say, "Security screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Orange County Department of Health to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public.”

FOX 35 News talked to Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Director Phil Brown earlier this week.

He said, “We’ve tracked back where they were working. It doesn’t appear they were in the terminal. It was a rental car operation from what I know, so we’ve taken steps to make sure those areas are all clean.”

