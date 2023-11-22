$44 million lottery ticket sold in Central Florida set to expire soon

A winning lottery ticket worth a whopping $44 million is days away from expiring.

The Florida Lottery announced this week that a Florida Lotto top-prize winning ticket remains unclaimed, and is set to expire at midnight on Dec. 11.

The winner purchased the Quick Pick ticket from Sunoco Express at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee for the drawing on June 14. The winning numbers were 09-13-15-46-51-52.

This ticket must be claimed at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MORE LOTTERY NEWS :

What happens to unclaimed lottery prizes?

Tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.

Under Florida law, 80% of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets must be transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, according to the Florida Lottery. The remaining 20% is returned to the prize pool from which future prizes are awarded or used for special prize promotions.