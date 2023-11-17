Over $108,000 in winning Florida lottery tickets set to expire soon: Are they yours?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two winning Florida lottery tickets are set to expire soon!
A winning FANTASY 5 ticket worth $43,783.47 remains unclaimed and is set to expire at midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased for the May 25 drawing from Winn-Dixie at 9101 Little Road in New Port Richey. The winning numbers were 14-19-29-33-34.
The second ticket, also a FANTASY 5 winner, is worth $64,564.01. It was purchased for the May 26 drawing from Shell Food Mart at 1924 Southwest Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The winning numbers were 13-20-22-32-35.
FANTASY 5 top prizes must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.
MORE LOTTERY NEWS:
- Millions in Florida lottery winnings confiscated by the state, FOX 35 Investigation shows
- Alabama man claims $2.4 million lottery prize in Florida: Can out-of-state residents still win big?
What happens to unclaimed lottery prizes?
Under Florida law, 80% of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets must be transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, according to the Florida Lottery. The remaining 20% is returned to the prize pool from which future prizes are awarded or used for special prize promotions.