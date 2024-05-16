Orange County deputy arrested for falsifying time sheets, sheriff's office says

Stream FOX 35 News:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday a deputy has been arrested in connection to falsifying time sheets.

Corp. Oxilise Jeannot was charged with felony grand theft ($5,000 or more) and scheme to defraud amid a criminal investigation for falsifying time sheets, according to the sheriff's office.

Jeannot, who was hired in September 2017, has been relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay as the criminal case progresses. After criminal proceedings are done, the sheriff's office will conduct an internal investigation. The findings of said investigation will be made public.

Sheriff John Mina issued the following statement regarding Jeannot's arrest:

"At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards, and we will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks."

