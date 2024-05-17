Orange County deputy arrested, accused of possessing child porn

Stream FOX 35 News:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a deputy was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Corp. James Montiel was arrested by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Montiel, who was hired in March 2006, has been relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay pending the criminal investigation. After the criminal investigation, the sheriff's office will conduct its own internal investigation. The findings of this investigation will be made public.

Sheriff John Mina issued the following statement about Montiel's arrest:

"These are very serious criminal allegations, and there is no place in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for anyone who commits such heinous crimes. As law enforcement officers, we are held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty, and I am committed to ensuring that those who serve the community as Orange County deputies follow the laws that they are responsible to uphold."

Montiel is currently in custody at the Seminole County on $100,000 bond, arrest records show.