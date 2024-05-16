Volusia County deputy resigns amid investigation into sexual act allegations, sheriff says

A Volusia Sheriff's deputy has resigned after being accused of trying to engage in a sexual act with a person in Daytona Beach, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Stephen Corbin, 40, was arrested on Wednesday by police on two counts each of bribery, battery, false imprisonment and solicitation to commit prostitution, the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) said in a news release.

Chitwood said Corbin was off duty and in plain clothes, but was operating his marked Volusia Sheriff's patrol car at the time of the incident.

Authorities said on Monday, the victim contacted police to report a sexual assault. The victim said a man, later identified as Corbin, had approached them in the South Ridgewood corridor.

The victim alleged Corbin held them against their will, and threatened to arrest them if they did not engage in a sexual act, police said.

The victim managed to get out of the car and then contacted police. Officers began an investigation and, based on evidence, it's suspected that Corbin had assaulted another person earlier that day, DBPD said.

Corbin was taken into custody on Wednesday evening. He is being held without bond.

Chitwood said Corbin had been a deputy of their agency since May 2015. When he learned of the allegations, he said he began the process of terminating Corbin's employment, but Corbin turned in his resignation that same day.

"To say I’m disappointed in his behavior is an understatement. His actions not only discredit his own name, but tarnish the Sheriff’s Office badge and the reputation of our entire organization," Chitwood said in a statement posted on Facebook.

You can read Chitwood's full statement below:

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 368-671-5202.