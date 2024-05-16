Osceola County firefighter accused of sexual battery on teen
ORLANDO, Fla. - A firefighter with the Osceola County Fire Department was arrested over the weekend in Brevard County, facing allegations of sexual assault of a teenager.
Pedro Luis Antuna, 26, was apprehended in Titusville wearing a T-shirt that read "I'm Him."
An Osceola County Fire Rescue spokesperson confirmed that Antuna had been employed by the agency since 2021.
"On Sunday, May 12, Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS was informed by law enforcement partners that an arrest was made involving an individual employed by the department," the spokesperson told FOX 35 News. "In accordance with department and County policy, the individual has been placed on suspension with pay pending investigation and further proceedings by law enforcement."
Antuna is charged with sexual battery on an individual aged between 16 and 17. Currently, he is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond.
FOX 35 News has contacted the Osceola Fire Department for comment and is awaiting a response.