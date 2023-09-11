24-year-old man found dead at Daytona Beach apartment complex, police say
Florida Crimes of the Week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was found dead on Sunday night, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Jean Street in Daytona Beach shortly before midnight in response to a stabbing and found an adult male lying on the floor, covered in blood, according to a press release. The victim, identified as Donnell Williams, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said the man suffered a gunshot.
MORE CRIME NEWS:
- Deltona man found murdered along rural South Florida road: police
- Several cars hit with bullets outside Orlando Walmart during shooting, police say
- Body found at 'The Compound' in Brevard County: police
The investigation is ongoing.