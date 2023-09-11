Expand / Collapse search

24-year-old man found dead at Daytona Beach apartment complex, police say

By Dani Medina
Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was found dead on Sunday night, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. 

Officers responded to the 500 block of Jean Street in Daytona Beach shortly before midnight in response to a stabbing and found an adult male lying on the floor, covered in blood, according to a press release. The victim, identified as Donnell Williams, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Police said the man suffered a gunshot. 

The investigation is ongoing. 