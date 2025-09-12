21-year-old arrested in Orange County under 'Super Speeder' law after driving 134 mph in a 60 mph zone

The Brief A Winter Springs man was arrested on Wednesday after deputies say he was caught traveling 134 mph in a 60 mph zone. The man was arrested under Florida’s new "Super Speeder" law, which criminalizes excessive speeding over 100 mph. The driver, 21-year-old Ethan Alter, was taken to jail.



A 21-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning in Orange County under the new "Super Speeder" law after he allegedly drove 134 mph in a 60 mph zone.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

Around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says they were driving eastbound on State Road 408, near Semoran Boulevard, when he saw a white vehicle in his rearview mirror that was quickly changing lanes and increasing in speed.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

After the car passed the deputy, he followed the vehicle, recording speeds of up to 134 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The deputy executed a traffic stop of the vehicle between Goldenroad Road and Chickasaw Trail and identified the driver as 21-year-old Ethan Alter.

Ethan Alter (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Alter, of Winter Springs, was arrested on charges of excessive speeding under the Super Speeder law violation.

What is the Super Speeder law?

Dig deeper:

Under Florida’s new Super Speeder law, which took effect July 1, drivers caught going 50 mph or more over the posted speed limit — or exceeding 100 mph — can now face criminal charges instead of just a traffic citation.

The law allows for penalties including up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for a first offense, with harsher consequences for repeat offenders. A second offense within a year can result in up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and possible suspension of the driver's license.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What other local ‘Super Speeder’ arrests have been made?

Local perspective:

FOX 35 News has covered multiple other arrests since the Super Speeder Law passed.