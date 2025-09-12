21-year-old arrested in Orange County under 'Super Speeder' law after driving 134 mph in a 60 mph zone
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning in Orange County under the new "Super Speeder" law after he allegedly drove 134 mph in a 60 mph zone.
What led to the arrest?
Around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says they were driving eastbound on State Road 408, near Semoran Boulevard, when he saw a white vehicle in his rearview mirror that was quickly changing lanes and increasing in speed.
After the car passed the deputy, he followed the vehicle, recording speeds of up to 134 mph in a 60 mph zone.
The deputy executed a traffic stop of the vehicle between Goldenroad Road and Chickasaw Trail and identified the driver as 21-year-old Ethan Alter.
Ethan Alter (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
Alter, of Winter Springs, was arrested on charges of excessive speeding under the Super Speeder law violation.
What is the Super Speeder law?
Under Florida’s new Super Speeder law, which took effect July 1, drivers caught going 50 mph or more over the posted speed limit — or exceeding 100 mph — can now face criminal charges instead of just a traffic citation.
The law allows for penalties including up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for a first offense, with harsher consequences for repeat offenders. A second offense within a year can result in up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and possible suspension of the driver's license.
What other local ‘Super Speeder’ arrests have been made?
FOX 35 News has covered multiple other arrests since the Super Speeder Law passed.
- July 2 - Interstate 4 in Orange County | 104 mph, at least 50 mph over the posted limit
- July 14 - State Road 528 in Orange County | 116 mph in a 65 mph zone
- July 16 - Interstate 4 in Seminole County | 113 mph in a 60 mph zone
- July 20 - State Road 417 in Orlando | 113 mph, 40 mph over the road's posted speed limit
- July 20 - Interstate 4 in Seminole County | 155 mph in a 60 mph zone
- July 24 - West of U.S. 27 in Polk County | 105 mph in a 70 mph zone
- July 30 - County Road 3 in DeLeon Spring | 105 mph in a 45 mph zone
- Aug. 7 - Interstate 95 in Volusia County | More than 120 mph in a 70 mph
- Aug. 29 - Alafaya Trail near Colonial Drive | 103 mph in a 45 mph zone
The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from an Orange County arrest affidavit.