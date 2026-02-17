Cape Canaveral proposes "Launch Fund" as residents report damage from rocket vibrations

The Brief The City of Cape Canaveral is worried about its infrastructure as rockets get bigger and launches happen more often. City leaders are looking into what state and federal grants could cover damages for the city and residents. The goal is to have a "rainy day" fund for fixes that may be needed as the space industry grows.



Rocket concerns are rising on the Space Coast as the City of Cape Canaveral looks for funding to repair damage from increasingly frequent and powerful launches.

City officials are considering state and federal grants to create an emergency fund for both city infrastructure and affected residents.

The city's concerns

What they're saying:

City officials are excited about a booming space industry but also concerned about potential impacts on the city’s aging infrastructure. City Manager Keith Touchberry says the city has been monitoring sound and vibration concerns for months after hearing from residents reporting damage to their homes from launches.

"The city is very concerned about its infrastructure both above ground and underground," Touchberry said. "With the possible threat of financial damage occurring as a result of the increased frequency and volume of rocket launches, we just want to be sure our infrastructure is protected."

Because the frequency of these launches is hitting record highs, the city is exploring uncharted territory. Touchberry noted that the city is "open to all possibilities when it comes to acquiring funding not only that could benefit the city and its infrastructure but to benefit the residents as well."

Ultimately, the city wants a plan in place and to know what state and federal grants they could apply for before Starship begins regular operations in Florida. As Touchberry put it, "this is uncharted waters."

Residents react

While many residents love being in the front row of history, the physical toll on their properties is becoming hard to ignore.

Cape Canaveral resident Dennis said his daughter often tells him about concerns on her property from launches. "It’s shaking her house and resulted in damages to the foundation," he said.

Richard Beadencup, another local resident, shares the duality of living on the Space Coast. "I can see the launches from my balcony. I love it," Beadencup said. But when asked if he feels the impact and rattle, he didn't hesitate: "Oh my gosh, yes."

Residents are supportive of the city being proactive.

"I don’t really like the government getting involved in anything, but it might be a necessity," said Beadencup.

"Prepare for the worst and hope for the best. I don’t blame them," added Dennis.How to get involved

What you can do:

The Cape Canaveral City Council is moving forward with discussions on these options.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Polk Avenue, Cape Canaveral, Florida