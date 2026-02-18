Woman injured in crash pleads for help finding missing dog: 'She’s my whole world'

The Brief Lena Narain is hospitalized after a car crash but her dog, Haze, ran off during the accident. Haze, a 2-year-old American XL Bully, is lost near the Indian River–Brevard County line. Narain and Isla’s Journey are asking the public for tips and sightings to bring Haze home.



A woman recovering in the hospital after a car crash is pleading for help finding her dog, which ran off during the accident.

The crash occurred around midnight Friday at 99th Street and 138th Avenue in Fellsmere, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

During the accident, Haze, an approximately 2-year-old American XL Bully with light tan skin and spots on her back, ran off and has not been seen since.

"She’s my whole world," Lena Narain said. "She’s literally my best friend. She’s all I have. So please, if you see her — if you have her — please."

Isla’s Journey, a lost dog search and rescue group, has been helping Narain by searching the area and posting flyers near the crash site.

"Time is of the essence right now," said Courtney Larson, founder of Isla’s Journey. She added that the open land makes locating Haze difficult, but the group is relying on tips and sightings from the public.

Narain is still recovering from pulmonary contusions on both lungs, a fractured sternum, and a fractured femur. Despite her injuries, her main focus is bringing Haze home. She said she plans to return to the crash site to continue searching as soon as she is discharged from the hospital.

"She’s all I have. I know people say that, but it’s literally just me and my dog," Narain said.

What you can do:

Narain said Haze may be frightened and disoriented. Anyone with information is urged to contact Isla’s Journey.