Orlando man arrested after deputies find drugs, alcohol, and 25-plus minors at house party: Affidavit

The Brief Orlando deputies responded to a house party with loud music and underage attendees. Police found 25–35 minors, marijuana, cocaine, alcohol, and a firearm during a protective sweep. Homeowner David Ramos was arrested for multiple charges, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resisting arrest.



Orange County deputies arrested a man after responding to a loud-party complaint at a residence on Geranium Ave. around 11 p.m. on February 14, where a large gathering of minors was found along with drugs, alcohol, and a firearm, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they encountered 25–35 juveniles at the residence, many of whom were reportedly consuming alcohol and marijuana.

The backstory:

Marijuana paraphernalia, alcohol, and other drug-related items were observed in plain view, and one juvenile admitted to being "high," according to an affidavit.

The homeowner, identified as David Ramos, initially resisted deputies during a protective sweep of the home to ensure the safety of the minors, the sheriff's office said.

According to the arrest report, a subsequent search warrant revealed 3.27 grams of cocaine, 83.95 grams of cannabis, a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic firearm with 9mm ammunition, several nicotine and THC vapes, and additional alcohol and paraphernalia. Deputies confirmed that Ramos did not have a medical marijuana card.

Ramos faces multiple charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of cocaine, and hosting an open house party.

Deputies contacted the parents of the minors to ensure their safe return home. Ramos was transported to the Orange County Booking and Receiving Center without incident.