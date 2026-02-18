Florida teen charged after hosting underage drinking party at Airbnb, police say

The Brief A Florida man, 18, is accused of hosting a party with underage drinkers at an Airbnb. Police accused Cecilio Rosas, 18, of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All the guests at the party, who officers spoke with, were between 16 and 18 years old.



A Florida teen is accused of providing minors alcohol at a party through an Airbnb he booked in Melbourne.

What we know:

Cecilio Rosas, 18, is accused of having an open house party with alcohol at an Airbnb on North Harbor City Boulevard in Melbourne. A person concerned for the wellbeing of a minor at the party reported the incident after seeing photos of alcohol on social media, a probable cause affidavit said.

Investigators found Rosas and another man – who Rosas said he hired – outside the gate, during which Rosas confirmed that he rented the home and was hosting an event for this 18th birthday, an arrest affidavit said. Rosas told officers the man he hired was over the legal age to consume alcohol to act as a security guard.

Multiple people were seen walking inside the gate, officers said.

Police: Beer, drugs found at underage party

Police also saw about 20 people – who appeared to be young, the affidavit said – request entry through the gate, but were denied. Outside the gate, officers also saw a bottle of beer and cup, which the hired man said was filled with Hawaiian Punch and tequila. The man told officers both of the drinks were his. Officers also detected a marijuana smell outside the rental, the report said.

Officers requested that Rosas get the minor, which he refused and told officers they weren't allowed to enter the property. Police later received permission to enter from the Airbnb owner and Cecilio brought the minor to officers.

The minor told officers several people under 18 years old were using cocaine and other drugs at the party. Additionally, alcohol was inside, the minor told police.

Party guests ranged from 16 to 18 years old

Inside the home, officers saw multiple full and empty bottles of alcohol, cans of alcohol beverages in various rooms, burt marijuana ashes and fresh marijuana in the living room, the affidavit said.

Of the people officers spoke with, none – apart from the security guard – were over 21 years old. Numerous party guests ranged from 16 to 18 years old.

Cecilio was arrested for an open house party and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.