2 winning lottery tickets worth combined $173K sold at Florida Walmart, gas station

By Dani Medina
Published  May 7, 2024 10:35am EDT
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

In addition to the jackpot-winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Florida on Monday, two more Floridians won big in other lottery games!

Two Fantasy 5 tickets, worth a combined $173,000, were sold in Florida on Monday. 

In Monday's midday draw, a ticket worth $54,764.29 was sold at a Walmart Market store in 3791 NW 167 St. in Miami Gardens, according to the Florida Lottery. It was a Quick Pick ticket. The winning numbers were 10-18-22-30-33. 

Additionally, a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $118,428.06 was sold at a Sunoco gas station at 3110 S. US-1 in Fort Pierce. The winning numbers were 3-12-19-26-34. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. 