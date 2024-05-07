Powerball: Winning $214 million lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix

A lucky lottery player purchased a Powerball ticket at a Publix grocery store in Florida and walked away a multi-millionaire.

On Monday night, Powerball announced that one winner matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, winning the jackpot of an estimated $214 million. The grand prize has a cash value of $100,100,000.

Powerball numbers from May 6, 2024

The winning numbers in Monday night's drawing were 7, 23, 24,56, 60 and Powerball 25. According to the Florida Lottery, the Publix store at 9050 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores sold the winning quick pick ticket.

The winner must claim their winnings within 180 days of the draw date at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday, May 8, and a grand prize of $20 million will be up for grabs.