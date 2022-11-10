Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
9
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

2 dead after being electrocuted by downed power line in Orange County, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 12:01PM
Hurricane Nicole
FOX 35 Orlando

CONWAY, Fla. - Two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a downed power line in Orange County Thursday morning. 

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the area of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue around 9:30 a.m., as Tropical Storm Nicole battered the Central Florida area with strong winds and heavy rain.

Deputies responded to the Conway neighborhood and found a man who was unresponsive after he reportedly had gotten out of a vehicle and made contact with a live downed power line. He died on the scene. 

Authorities said a woman he was traveling with was also electrocuted. She was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

Homes flooded as Tropical Storm Nicole lashes Florida with heavy rain

Homes in Port Orange are being flooded as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to lash Florida with strong winds and heavy rainfall.

"We are urging all of our residents and visitors to use extreme caution if they are outside in the wake of the storm today," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. "Never touch a downed power line. If you are driving and see a downed power line, change directions immediately."

Residents are urged to call 911 if they see downed power lines or any other hazards. 