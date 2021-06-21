2 Central Florida scratch-off winners: Woman wins $2 million, Man wins $1 million

article

The Florida Lottery said that two people in Central Florida have won big off of scratch-off tickets.

They said that 57-year-old Baerbel Habedank of Melbourne claimed a $2 million prize at the Orlando lottery office after playing a ‘$10 Gold Rush Supreme’ scratch-off ticket. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.

Habedank reportedly purchased the winning ticket at Petro Star Investments, located at 1600 North Wickham Road in Melbourne. They will receive a $4,000 commission for selling the ticket.

Then, the Florida Lottery said that 53-year-old David Hernandez-Lozano won $1 million after playing the '$5,000,000 Luck' scratch-off. He also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000 from the Orlando lottery office.

He reportedly purchased his winning ticket from a 7-Eleven location at 8269 Clarcona-Ocoee Road in Orlando. They will receive a $2,000 commission for selling it.

