2 Central Florida schools reopen after closing due to positive COVID-19 cases

Two Central Florida Schools are welcoming students back to the classroom on Monday.

Both Gulfview Elementary in Brevard County and Harmony Middle School in Osceola County closed to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

At Harmony Middle School, 12 teachers tested positive for the virus last month, prompting the school to shut down all on-campus activities. One week after those results came in, four other school personnel and four students tested positive as well. So, to stop the spread of coronavirus, the school closed and students continue the year online.

The school announced on Friday that they are working to accommodate parents' requests for different types of learning. Because of that, some student schedules will have to change. However, this has caused frustration for some parents. One said "please do not change my son's schedule. I have not asked for it and he is doing well. I would like things to stay consistent for him."

Harmony Middle School has responded, saying "we understand your concern and every effort has been made to make the least amount of change in students' schedules."

Lare Allen of the Osceola County Education Association said that he is concerned about the rest of the school year, stating that "I would be surprised if we don't see more schools closing because it hasn't gone away yet."

