UCF student tests positive for COVID-19 after attending class where masks were not worn

An entire class at the University of Central Florida has been quarantined after a student tested positive for COVID-19. The school says that the student attended a class where face masks were not worn.

"We have had to place one entire class on quarantine after a student who later tested positive attended a class where face coverings were not being worn, the faculty member moved the tables close together, and the class then ate together as a group," UCF's Michael D. Johnson, Ph.D.Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs said in a letter.

The behavior violated UCF’s policies that were implemented during the pandemic.

Johnson says that he is concerned after learning about several incidents where faculty members not wearing face coverings during class had advised students that they can take theirs off.

"I cannot emphasize enough how important our health measures are to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If a student tests positive in a face-to-face class, in general we will not need to quarantine the class — as long as everyone has been wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing. That is how powerful these simple steps are to prevent infection."

Johnson went on to say that faculty members should model the behavior that is expected of students.

"Just as we will hold students accountable for behavior that violates our policies, faculty also are subject to progressive disciplinary action for not complying."