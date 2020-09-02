Track COVID-19 cases by school district in Central Florida

article

The Florida Department of Education (DOH) has requested that COVID-19 cases reported in schools be tracked locally by each school district.

School districts in Central Florida will begin rolling out platforms and details as to how and when the data will be updated. We will add district links below as we receive that information.

The data presentation could vary from county to county. For example, in Volusia County, each school in the district impacted by COVID-19 positive cases will be listed along with the number of employees and students.

OSCEOLA COUNTY: Osceola County will post the total number of students and staff by school who have notified the district of positive COVID-19 test results every Monday and will include updates from the week prior, as well as the number of students and school personnel who have been told to quarantine beginning that week. SEE DATA HERE.

VOLUSIA COUNTY: Volusia County will publish a COVID-19 Data Dashboard that will be updated Wednesdays and Fridays after 2 p.m. Wednesday’s numbers will include the number of positive cases reported from Friday through Tuesday. Friday’s numbers will include positive cases from Wednesday and Thursday. SEE DATA HERE.